Odisha woman axed to death by son

DEOGARH: In a spine chilling incident, a 50-year-old woman, Kuntala Kisan, was allegedly axed to death by her younger son while she was sleeping in her house at Katrapali village within Reamal police limits on Monday night. The accused was identified as Suresh Kisan (22).

Locals alleged Suresh and Kuntala frequently argued over petty issues. Suresh had also allegedly threatened to kill her during their quarrels. On Monday, the duo again had a tiff over money. Enraged over his mother’s refusal to give him money, he allegedly decided to kill her. Later in the night, while Kunatala was sleeping, Suresh attacked her with an axe killing her on the spot.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning after her elder son found her body and filed a complaint at the local police station. Police reached the spot and seized the body.

Reamal IIC Satyabrata Rout said, “On receiving the complaint, we have detained Suresh. He has confessed to the crime. He has no previous criminal record but frequently quarrelled with his mother over money. Further investigation is underway.” All the family members of the deceased worked as daily wagers. After the death of Kuntala’s husband, the family struggled with financial hardships. She is survived by two sons and a daughter.