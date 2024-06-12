Recycle queen Kamala Moharana invited to new Odisha CM’s swearing-in ceremony

KENDRAPARA: Kamala Moharana, whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respect by touching her feet during the election meeting here, has been invited to the swearing-in ceremony of new Chief Minister Mohan Majhi in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

BJP leader Bichitra Kumar Pradhan and general secretary of the district unit of BJP Krusak Morcha and others arrived at the 66-year-old’s native Khairpur village on the outskirts of Kendrapara town on Tuesday to invite her to the oath-taking ceremony of BJP’s first chief minister of Odisha.

The prime minister, on May 29, had touched the feet of Kamala, who has been converting garbage to decorative items, at a poll meeting at Kendrapara.