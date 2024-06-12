Recycle queen Kamala Moharana invited to new Odisha CM’s swearing-in ceremony

KENDRAPARA: Kamala Moharana, whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respect by touching her feet during the election meeting here, has been invited to the swearing-in ceremony of new Chief Minister Mohan Majhi in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.
BJP leader Bichitra Kumar Pradhan and general secretary of the district unit of BJP Krusak Morcha and others arrived at the 66-year-old’s native Khairpur village on the outskirts of Kendrapara town on Tuesday to invite her to the oath-taking ceremony of BJP’s first chief minister of Odisha.
The prime minister, on May 29, had touched the feet of Kamala, who has been converting garbage to decorative items, at a poll meeting at Kendrapara.
Earlier, in the 98th episode of Mann Ki Baat on February 26, Modi had praised Kamala for converting waste to beautiful items. Kamala had sent a rakhi made of waste to the PM on Rakshya Bandhan.
“I tried to touch the prime minister’s feet on May 29. But instead, he bowed down and touched my feet. I will never forget his gesture and attend the oath-taking ceremony in Bhubaneswar,” said an ecstatic Kamala.
She started with a small women self-help group (SHG) in 2016 and now helps around 50 women to earn a living by converting garbage to beautiful material. Had it not been for Kamala’s innovative streak, she would have ended up like other women from rural areas who toil from dawn to dusk to make ends meet. But now she helps several women earn a decent income.
Kamala, a housewife, has been making beautiful baskets, pen stands, mobile phone stands, flower pots, hand fans, wall hangings and other items from waste for the last eight years. “My life changed dramatically since the day the prime minister praised my work. Modi is my elder brother and I sent him a rakhi made of waste material like plastic, polythene, zari, covers of food items, biscuits, milk packets and other waste,” she said.
Despite residing in a village, Kamala is aware of the hazards posed by waste like plastic to environment. “Plastic, polythene and other waste items cause huge damage. I collect polythene, plastic packets and other waste items from garbage dumps and recycle them appropriately. Earlier, villagers used to think that I was a kabadiwalla. But people started appreciating my work after the prime minister mentioned me in his Mann Ki Baat,” said Kamala.