13 districts unrepresented in Majhi cabinet

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of ministers of the first BJP government in the state seems to carry a stark regional disparity with as many as 13 districts remaining unrepresented.

While newly inducted ministers represent 13 districts, Balangir, Mayurbhanj and Ganjam districts have bagged two ministerial berths each. The district which are not represented in the council of ministers are Cuttack, Balasore, Kendrapara, Angul, Bargarh, Subarnapur, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Boudh, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput. The party, though, has failed to open its account in Rayagada, Gajapati, Deogarh and Nuapada districts.

Despite the BJP’s historic electoral victory and the subsequent formation of the government, the lack of ministerial representation from more than half of Odisha’s districts has raised questions about the party’s commitment to ensuring a balanced and representative administration. There have been no representation in the ministry from districts like Bargarh and Angul where BJP has won four and three out of five Assembly constituencies, respectively. Similarly, the party has bagged four out of eight seats in Balasore and all two seats in Boudh.

Highest representation is from Mayurbhanj and Ganjam from where BJP has won all nine seats and 11 out of 13 seats, respectively. In Balangir, the party has captured four segments out of five.

Political observers said that the oversight could potentially marginalise certain regions and communities, hindering the government’s ability to address local issues effectively. “Although it is not possible to induct one from every district as the government can have a maximum 22 ministers, including the CM, but districts which have elected more BJP MLAs and experienced ones, should have been given preference,” they said.

“We were expecting at least one minister from our district in the new government. Of the four elected, two are senior leaders, including one former minister. The non-inclusion left us disheartened,” rued a leader from Balasore.

BJP leaders, however, cited various factors influencing the cabinet selection process, including considerations of merit, experience, and electoral performance. They assured that efforts will be made to address the issue of under-representation during expansion as at least six more are likely to be inducted.