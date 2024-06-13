434 cases pending against MPs and MLAs in Odisha

CUTTACK : Latest reports received from judges across all the 30 districts have indicated that 434 cases were pending against MPs and MLAs in the designated courts in Odisha as on May 31, 2024. Of these, only 69 cases had reached the trial stage.

The monthly reports were being submitted since the Orissa High Court registered a suo motu case with the title ‘In Re: designated courts for MPs/MLAs’ on December 11, 2023 and directed the district and sessions judges of all 30 districts to furnish statement showing institution, disposal and pendency of the cases in pursuance of a direction of the Supreme Court.

The reports received by the high court indicated that of the 434 pending cases, 41 were instituted between January 1 and May 31. The number of cases instituted during these five months was 51. While Khurda topped the list with 82 pending cases, Koraput and Ganjam followed with 55 and 49 cases respectively. Next in the list were Sundargarh (30) and Mayurbhanj (28). In Bargarh and Koraput districts, cases registered in 1991 were pending. Similarly, cases dating back to 1999 were pending in Khurda district, the reports said.

Initially, the high court had also directed the district and sessions dudges to instruct the designated courts to give priority to criminal cases against MPs and MLAs punishable with death or life imprisonment followed by cases punishable with imprisonment for five years or more and then hear all other cases and not to adjourn the cases except for rare and compelling reasons.

“Steps should have been taken for early disposal of those cases on priority basis,” the high court had observed subsequently on January 11 and directed Odisha government “to file an affidavit indicating the steps taken for early disposal of those cases pending before various courts of the state.”

Later when the matter was taken up on February 21, the high court had granted the state government four weeks’ time to comply with the order issued on January 11, 2024 and posted the matter to March 20. However, the matter had since not been listed for adjudication.

Case status