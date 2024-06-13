Clarify pricing and modality, Bargarh farmers urge elected representatives

BARGARH : With the new BJP government now in place in Odisha, the farmers of Bargarh district are eagerly awaiting a clarification on the promised increase in Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy to ` 3100. This promise was a significant part of the BJP’s election campaign, which helped the party to gain momentum in the region and woo the farming community.

However, a few hours after the swearing-in, the first cabinet meeting of BJP government on Wednesday approved a proposal to form a committee which will look into the modalities on the increased MSP within 100 days.

Reportedly, after the election results were announced, the farmers had met the district collector seeking clarification over the new MSP. Subsequently, on Tuesday, the farmers of 12 blocks in the district under the banner of Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan launched ‘Mandi Ku Chala Abhiyan’ campaign to draw the government attention to the ongoing discrepancies and mismanagement in the procurement process at various market yards besides expose the exploitative practices by the agents of millers as well as the PACS staffs. The campaign highlights issues like deduction, delay in procurement and lack of adequate facilities at the mandis. Moreover, the campaign will mobilise support of other farmers to raise voice for the implementation of MSP of Rs 3100.

Farmers’ leader, Ramesh Mahapatra said, the delay in swearing-in of the new government had brought apprehensions into the mind of the farmers towards the commitment of the government to increase the MSP. “We need a clarification from the government on the modality and the probable time for its implementation. Once this is resolved, there are several other issues to be addressed by the new government,” Mohapatra stated.

Mahapatra who is also the convenor of Sanjkuta Krushak Sangathan said, “Under the Mandi Ku Chala Abhiyan we will make surprise visits to different market yards to identify the mismanagement and malpractice there. On Tuesday we started with a visit to Bheden market yard in a bike rally and discussed with the PACS staff. We will cover other parts of the district in the upcoming days and also take up the matter with the elected representatives of different blocks and seek their intervention.”

The BJP government’s response to the farmers’ issues will be crucial in determining its relationship with the farming community in Bargarh in the coming days.

Mandi Ku Chala Abhiyan