Mayurbhanj Collector assures restoration of Gopabandhu Bhawan

BARIPADA : Mayurbhanj collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde visited Gopabandhu Bhawan here on Wednesday and assured the restoration of the the dilapidated building and its declaration as a heritage site.

He also assured to set up a reading room-cum-library and a garden after evicting encroachers from the premises. Besides, water and power supply will be provided to the bhawan and statue of Utkalmani Gopandhu Das installed.

The collector’s visit followed the appeal made by Jagaran Manch of Baripada unit to restore the building which was in dire condition since years. The building, located in the heart of Baripada town, was neglected by both Public Work Department and district Culture and Tourism department.

Jagaran Manch had earlier demanded restoration of the building and its declaration as a heritage site for Utkalmani Gopandhu Das, who lived there during his tenure as legal advisor to Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanjdeo in 1910. The building was constructed by the Maharaja to facilitate Gopabandhu’s work as a government pleader and later it was known as Gopabandhu Bhawan.