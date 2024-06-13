Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi meets people, assures to resolve their problems soon

BHUBANESWAR: THE new BJP government is for the poor, assured Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi while meeting people from different walks of life before taking oath in the state capital on Wednesday.

Majhi asserted that the new BJP government will fulfil all the promises made in its election manifesto for which a 100-day roadmap is being prepared.

In the morning, the CM along with his deputies KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida paid floral tributes to the sons of the soil at various places in the city and went on to meet people in the localities to inquire about their problems.

At Maitri Vihar in Chandrasekharpur, Majhi was given a traditional welcome by women of Santali community. The CM garlanded the statue of Birsa Munda there. He then went to the house of Santali slum-dweller Sita Hembram in the area and interacted with her family. Sita’s son Ramesh informed the new CM about the drainage, land patta and employment problems of slum dwellers.

“These tribal brothers and sisters have been staying on government land for many years but they do not have land pattas yet. The basic amenities are missing and employment is a concern. We will look into addressing their problems,” Majhi said and directed local BJP leader Priyadarshi Mishra to inquire into the issues.

At Vani Vihar square, the CM garlanded the statue of Fakir Mohan Senapati at Utkal University and met auto-rickshaw drivers. He also met a woman labourer who sought work for herself and her husband besides education for her three children.

Later at Parivahan Bhawan, Majhi met Bijay Kumar Das, a peon working in the Transport department, who sought better pay. “I have 3.5 years of service left but I am still getting Rs 20,000 salary which is not enough to sustain my family. Since this is a new government, I hope it will look into our condition,” he told the CM. Majhi assured him that his government will work for the poor.

Speaking to mediapersons, Majhi said the last government, despite being in power for 24 years, could not ensure a basic living standard for the poor. “But now that the double-engine government is here, we will work for the all-round development of people,” he said.