Odisha: Prisoner escapes Karanjia jail

BARIPADA: Tension gripped Karanjia sub-jail in Mayurbhanj district after a 50-year-old prisoner, Laxman Mohanta, fled two days ago. Mohanta, a local resident of Karanjia, was serving a life sentence for murder.

In response, Karanjia police have formed a special team to conduct a manhunt for Mohanta.

According to sources, the jail superintendent had permitted five prisoners, including Mohanta, to engage in farming activities outside the jail premises. Mohanta regularly sold vegetables in front of the jail gate under the watch of three to four security personnel. However, on Tuesday, allegedly due to inadequate security measures, Mohanta managed to escape while selling vegetables.

Jail officials reported his disappearance to Karanjia police after their internal search efforts proved futile.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. However, no official statement has been released by either the sub-jail authorities or the police.