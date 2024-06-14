BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik meets senior leaders, holds talks on future of BJD

BHUBANESWAR: Several senior leaders of the BJD met party supremo Naveen Patnaik on Thursday and discussed ways for revival of the organisation at the grassroots level following the party’s debacle in the recently held Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The leaders suggested that a thorough inquiry should be conducted to find out the reasons behind the shocking defeat and corrective measures taken.

Senior leaders who met the BJD supremo at Naveen Nivas here included former ministers Pradip Amat and Prafulla Kumar Mallik, both of whom were defeated in the Assembly elections. “I had gone to meet the party president as I had not met him after the elections,” Mallik said.

While reviewing the party’s poll performance with the newly-elected MLAs, Naveen had announced that a committee will be formed to find out the reasons behind BJD’s poll debacle. However, the committee is yet to be formed. Sources said the committee will have members from all the four regions - northern, coastal, southern and eastern - of the state.

Meanwhile, former finance minister Sashi Bhusan Behera called upon the new BJP government to work for fulfilling the promises which the party had made to the people during elections. “People of the state want the new government to fulfil the promises and not become vindictive,” he said.

Behera also praised the BJP government led by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi for fulfilling the promise to open all the four gates of Shree Jagannath temple at Puri. The BJD will play the role of a constructive Opposition in the coming days, he said and added that the party president has shown people how to remain graceful while remaining in the Opposition.