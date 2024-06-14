Budget 2024-25 to set stage for BJP’s vision for Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: All eyes are on the first BJP government which is likely to table the full-fledged budget for 2024-25 fiscal in the Assembly next month.

On February 8, the outgoing Naveen Patnaik government had presented an interim budget of Rs 1.18 lakh crore to meet expenditure of the first four months of 2024-25. The total budget size was then fixed at Rs 2.55 lakh crore, 11 per cent more than the provisions made for 2023-24.

The fresh budget, likely to be within the limit given the fiscal prudence of the state, is expected to set the stage for adopting the BJP’s poll promises to the people. The party had made 21 promises in its poll manifesto that included initiatives to boost agriculture and rural development, strengthening infrastructure, augmentation of healthcare, stimulating industrial growth, improving education standards and promoting employment generation.

New schemes like Subhadra Yojana under which a cash voucher of Rs 50,000 will be provided to every women, Mission Swasthya Odisha to strengthen PHCs and CHCs besides establishing a nursing college, medical college and super-speciality hospital in every district, Mukhyamantri Sahayata Yojana to provide pension of Rs 3,000 per month to the elderly, persons with disabilities, widows and destitute and Rs 5,000 to all tribal students to encourage them to attend schools were promised.