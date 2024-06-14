Kendrapara: Delay in monsoon affects cultivation, farmers worried

KENDRAPARA: The delay in the arrival of monsoon has placed the fate of numerous farmers in Kendrapara district and its surrounding areas at risk.
Farmers who had begun ploughing their fields have been forced to stop work, and those ready to start are unable to proceed due to the dry conditions.
Typically, monsoon reaches Kendrapara by the first week of June, but this year, there has been no sign of rain-bearing clouds, said Arakhita Jena, a farmer of Marsaghai.
Reports indicate that the lack of rainfall this month, crucial for paddy cultivation, has led farmers to rely on underground water. Additionally, the non-supply of water through canals has made situation precarious.
Farmers’ leader Madhaba Chandra Das, stated, “Farmers in the district cultivate paddy on 1,24,600 hectare of agricultural land each year. The persistent hot and dry weather could affect several crops, including sugarcane, sunflower, and vegetables. Sixty-five per cent of farmers in the district depend on rain for cultivation.”
Sanjay Rout, a farmer from Gandakhia village, also expressed his worry over delayed monsoon. “Non-supply of water into the canals has added to the farmers’ woes,” he said.
Nandakishor Jena, another farmer from Patkura, attributed vulnerability of vegetable crops to the sweltering heat, especially new plantings that require extra care and watering. Amarbar Jena of Iswarapur expressed frustration of the farming community, saying, “Crop loss due to non-availability of water is a familiar problem. Farmers are angry as promises made by elected representatives to alleviate their suffering have proven hollow.”
In many villages, it is now common to see farmers sitting idle during the kharif season, a stark indication of the lack of farm work without rain.
Chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) of Kendrapara, Manas Kumar Chand, however, urged farmers not to panic, citing predictions from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) that monsoon rains will arrive soon. “We hope good rain will mitigate the farmers’ woes,” he said.