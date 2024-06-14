Kendrapara: Delay in monsoon affects cultivation, farmers worried

KENDRAPARA: The delay in the arrival of monsoon has placed the fate of numerous farmers in Kendrapara district and its surrounding areas at risk.

Farmers who had begun ploughing their fields have been forced to stop work, and those ready to start are unable to proceed due to the dry conditions.

Typically, monsoon reaches Kendrapara by the first week of June, but this year, there has been no sign of rain-bearing clouds, said Arakhita Jena, a farmer of Marsaghai.

Reports indicate that the lack of rainfall this month, crucial for paddy cultivation, has led farmers to rely on underground water. Additionally, the non-supply of water through canals has made situation precarious.

Farmers’ leader Madhaba Chandra Das, stated, “Farmers in the district cultivate paddy on 1,24,600 hectare of agricultural land each year. The persistent hot and dry weather could affect several crops, including sugarcane, sunflower, and vegetables. Sixty-five per cent of farmers in the district depend on rain for cultivation.”