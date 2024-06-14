Odisha: Dinabandhupur villagers seek action against jumbo invasions

BARIPADA: The farmers of Dinabandhupur village under Sialghati panchayat within Badasahi police limits of Mayurbhanj district have urged the district administration and the state government to implement preventive measures against entry of elephants into their village.

On Thursday, a group of farmers, including Dibyajyoti Majhi, Pita Majhi, and Santanu Naik, met Mayurbhanj collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde expressing distress over a recent incident where eight elephants entered their village, damaging the house of two persons - Surya Majhi and Radhamohan Majhi.

Villagers have been forced to spend sleepless nights due to the constant fear of elephant invasions, which have become a frequent occurrence, resulting in damaged houses, crops, and stored paddy, they said. “These elephant raids have affected our livelihood and economic condition, as the animals destroy standing crops cultivated during rabi and kharif seasons,” the farmers stated narrating their ordeal.

While the Forest department provides compensation for crop and property damage, the farmers argued that the amount is insufficient to cover their investments. They stressed that human lives are at risk due to the man-animal conflict, and compensation cannot equate to the value of life.