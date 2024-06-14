SCB doctors give new lease of life to Jharkhand youth

CUTTACK: Doctors of SCB Medical College and Hospital here gave a new lease of life to a 25-year-old tribal youth of Jharkhand by successfully removing a massive hypertrophic scar (spindle cell tumour) that had developed on his chest, neck and arm resulting in breathing and swallowing problem for the patient for the last five years.

A team of doctors comprising Dr B Mishra, Dr S Routray, Dr DK Sahoo, Dr Subhashree Mishra, Dr P Samal and Prof Arun Kumar Choudhury removed the tumour weighing 5 kg from Asit Lakraly through a complex surgery which lasted for at least five hours at the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery department. A wage labourer of Balba Simdesh in Jharkhand, Lakraly had visited Rajendra Institute of Medical Science(RIMS), Ranchi from where he was referred to Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer, Cuttack and subsequently admitted to the Plastic and Reconstructive department of SCB MCH on May 27.

“The patient’s tumour was diagnosed as rare hypertrophic scar (Neurofibroma) or spindle cell tumour which had compressed his trachea and oesophagus. It was a challenging task for the doctors to completely remove the tumour under general anaesthesia. Skin taken from his thighs has been grafted on the large area of the surgery which required infusion of five bottles of blood,” said Prof Choudhury.

Removing the tumour at any private hospital would have cost Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh but Asit availed the surgery free of cost, officials said.