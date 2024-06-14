Sundargarh and Sambalpur assess readiness ahead of monsoon

ROURKELA /SAMBALPUR: In anticipation of the upcoming monsoon season, district-level committees on natural calamities in Sundargarh and Sambalpur convened crucial meetings on Thursday to assess administrative readiness for disaster management.

Chaired by Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali in Sundargarh town, the meeting emphasised proactive measures to mitigate potential risks. The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) and three other Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) were instructed to promptly clear clogged drains and repair damaged ones to prevent flooding. Preparation of shelter houses in both urban and rural areas for residents of low-lying areas prone to inundation was also highlighted.

Authorities stressed the identification of unsafe structures, stocking of polythene sheets in tehsil offices, and establishment of control rooms at ULBs, block offices, and tehsil offices. The TPWODL (Transmission and Distribution Wing of Odisha Distribution Limited) was directed to prepare for swift restoration of power in case of outages. Health officials assured preparedness of healthcare facilities with emergency supplies such as medicines, ORS, and anti-snake venom.

Fire services and ODRAF personnel were put on standby for rapid deployment during emergencies. The meeting was attended by Bonai MLA Laxman Munda, Rourkela ADM Ashutosh Kulkarni, Sundargarh ADM RN Sahoo among others.

Meanwhile, in Sambalpur, district collector Akshay Sunil Agarwal presided over a similar meeting focusing on preparations for the Annual Mock Drill 2024 and operational readiness for flood control rooms, rainfall monitoring, and healthcare provisions for both public and animals. Detailed plans were discussed for drainage clearance, training of personnel, and involvement of relief organisations and volunteers.

District officials were instructed to conduct block-level meetings to enhance micro-management of disaster preparedness, ensure equipment availability, and maintain operational readiness throughout Sambalpur district.