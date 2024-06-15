Anand Pradhan new regional director of IIMC-Dhenkanal

BHUBANESWAR: Professor at Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, Anand Pradhan has been appointed as regional director of IIMC-Dhenkanal by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In an official order issued on Friday, the Ministry informed that Pradhan has been transferred to IIMC-Dhenkanal with immediate effect. “Prof Pradhan will take over charge of regional director, IIMC, Dhenkanal from Prof Mrinal Chatterjee, who is proceeding on sabbatical leave from July 1. Prof Pradhan will submit his joining report to DG IIMC latest by June 21,” the order said.

Pradhan will also continue to serve as the head of department of Media and Communication Governance and work on development of the syllabus for MA Programme in Media and Communication Governance that may be launched from 2025-26 academic session, the order further stated.