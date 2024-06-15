Families of Kuwait blaze victims in shock, Odisha CM Majhi offers condolences

BHUBANESWAR: An eerie silence has gripped Karadapalli in Ganjam district and Ranajhalli village in Cuttack as they await the mortal remains of their two sons, who fell victim to the Kuwait blaze on Wednesday.

The deceased - Santosh Kumar Gouda and Mohammad Jahur - are from the two villages respectively. An IAF aircraft carrying the mortal remains of 45 Indians landed in Kochi on Friday. They will be brought to Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Both the families were informed about the deaths by the Ministry of External Affairs after identification of the bodies on Thursday. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday condoled the deaths of Jahur and Santosh. Taking to X, the chief minister wrote, “Many people lost their lives in the terrible fire in Kuwait. The news of the death of two Odia sons Mohammad Zahoor and Satish Gowda is very sad. I offer my condolences to the bereaved families and pray to Lord Jagannath for the liberation of the immortal soul.”

Santosh and Jahur were residing in the seven-storey apartment building in Mangaf at Southern Kuwait where the fire broke out early on Wednesday morning.