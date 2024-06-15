Families of Kuwait blaze victims in shock, Odisha CM Majhi offers condolences

BHUBANESWAR: An eerie silence has gripped Karadapalli in Ganjam district and Ranajhalli village in Cuttack as they await the mortal remains of their two sons, who fell victim to the Kuwait blaze on Wednesday.
The deceased - Santosh Kumar Gouda and Mohammad Jahur - are from the two villages respectively. An IAF aircraft carrying the mortal remains of 45 Indians landed in Kochi on Friday. They will be brought to Bhubaneswar on Saturday.
Both the families were informed about the deaths by the Ministry of External Affairs after identification of the bodies on Thursday. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday condoled the deaths of Jahur and Santosh. Taking to X, the chief minister wrote, “Many people lost their lives in the terrible fire in Kuwait. The news of the death of two Odia sons Mohammad Zahoor and Satish Gowda is very sad. I offer my condolences to the bereaved families and pray to Lord Jagannath for the liberation of the immortal soul.”
Santosh and Jahur were residing in the seven-storey apartment building in Mangaf at Southern Kuwait where the fire broke out early on Wednesday morning.
While 38-year-old Santosh worked at a shopping mall of NBTC - one of the biggest construction companies of Kuwait - as a salesman since 2022 on a two-year contract, he had come to his home at Karadapalli in March and stayed back for a month for an open heart surgery of his father. He had decided to shift to Kuwait to earn more money to fend for his family of seven. He is survived by his wife and two minor sons, parents.
“The family had last spoken to him on Wednesday morning. He was sleeping in his apartment when the fire started,” said Santosh’s brother Anil.
Similarly, 33-year-old Md Jahur had gone to Kuwait in search of greener pastures in 2017. There, he worked for NBTC as a civil lab technician. He is survived by his parents and wife who is seven-month pregnant.
On the fateful day, Jahur had returned from a masjid after offering ‘namaz’ and was taking rest in his apartment on the fifth floor when the blaze engulfed the first few floors.
“He had come back this year on a three-month leave and left for Kuwait on May 8. Some of our relatives who work there informed us that while his roommates escaped to the top floors, he decided to go down to the entrance of the apartment to escape. However, he was caught in the fire,” said a family member. Jahur was declared dead in the hospital.