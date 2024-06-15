Gates opened but devotees jostle inside Srimandir

BHUBANESWAR: A day after all the four gates of the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri were reopened, devotees yet again scrambled to enter the sanctum sanctorum on Friday morning. Although they welcomed opening of the four gates of the outer enclosure, concerns were raised over overcrowding inside the temple.

With the state celebrating Pahili Raja on the day, a large number of devotees arrived in Puri for ‘darshan’ of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra. However, they had to wait for at least three to five hours to get a glimpse of the Trinity on the Ratna Simhasana inside the sanctum sanctorum. Many had to return from the sanctum sanctorum without even seeing the deities.

Currently, although the devotees are stepping into the temple through the four gates, they have to wait within barricades to enter the sanctum sanctorum through only one entrance - the Sata Pahacha Dwara (seven steps in the north entrance of the main temple). A devotee Laxmidhar Rath of Bhubaneswar said since all the gates have been opened, the crowd has increased and all have to wait at one place to enter the Garbha Gruha. “This will obviously congest the temple more and it happened this morning,” he said.