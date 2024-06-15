Jagatsinghpur: Fewer donors, heatwave hit blood bank reserves

JAGATSINGHPUR: An acute shortage of blood has hit Jagatsinghpur district forcing people to travel to Cuttack in search of treatment during critical procedures.

The blood bank at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) is facing a crisis of sorts as patients are being redirected to other places. Its monthly requirement stands at 250 units, amounting to nearly 2,500 units annually. However, there is a shortage at the blood bank.

A pregnant woman who was advised c-section at the DHH had to be referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack due to blood shortage. Her family eventually chose to admit her to a private hospital, sources said.

Several factors have contributed to the crisis, including the long stint of the general election, heatwave and non-availability of air-conditioned (AC) mobile vehicles for transporting blood from donation camps to the DHH bank.

A major hurdle is regular donors such as college students are unavailable since educational institutions are closed for summer vacation. Besides, the prolonged hot conditions have prevented donors to travel to blood donation camps whose number dropped due to the election process. Many youths alleged that political leaders and influential persons organise donation camps for their vested interests which is why they have stayed away from such camps.