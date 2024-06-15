Kendrapara: Postmaster on the run after duping depositors of Rs 30L

KENDRAPARA: A postmaster in Kendrapara district is reportedly absconding with his family after allegedly misappropriating around Rs 30 lakh of the depositors.

Dipankar Das, postmaster of the seaside Krushnanagar village post office within Talachua Marine police limits, has allegedly siphoned off around Rs 30 lakh from the accounts of more than 100 people who had deposited their money in several postal schemes.

On Friday, a large number of depositors duped by the postmaster, gheraoed Krushnanagar post office demanding refund of their money immediately.

Sources said the forgery came to light after some depositors recently came to know that the accused postmaster illegally withdrew money from their accounts by doctoring their signatures. Das reportedly embezzled the amount by not showing the deposited money in postal ledgers.

After being informed about the irregularities, senior officials of Kendrapara post office and postmaster of Talachua post office Ananda Jena launched an investigation into the matter.