Kendrapara: Postmaster on the run after duping depositors of Rs 30L

KENDRAPARA: A postmaster in Kendrapara district is reportedly absconding with his family after allegedly misappropriating around Rs 30 lakh of the depositors.
Dipankar Das, postmaster of the seaside Krushnanagar village post office within Talachua Marine police limits, has allegedly siphoned off around Rs 30 lakh from the accounts of more than 100 people who had deposited their money in several postal schemes.
On Friday, a large number of depositors duped by the postmaster, gheraoed Krushnanagar post office demanding refund of their money immediately.
Sources said the forgery came to light after some depositors recently came to know that the accused postmaster illegally withdrew money from their accounts by doctoring their signatures. Das reportedly embezzled the amount by not showing the deposited money in postal ledgers.
After being informed about the irregularities, senior officials of Kendrapara post office and postmaster of Talachua post office Ananda Jena launched an investigation into the matter.
Most of the people who have lost their hard-earned money are fishermen and small businessmen. Gopal Dalei, a fisherman of Krushnanagar, said “I had deposited Rs 2 lakh in my postal account. Last week, I went to the post office to withdraw the amount for my daughter’s marriage. But I was shocked to know that the postmaster had withdrawn the money by forging my signature a few months back.”
Similarly, Parbati Mandal of Krushnanagar said she had deposited Rs 1.45 lakh in her account over the last five years. “But now, the balance in my account is only Rs 5,000,” she claimed.
Assistant superintendent of post office, Kendrapara Bijay Kumar Pradhan said, “We sealed the Krushnanagar post office on Friday. After getting permission from the district administration, we will file an FIR against the accused postmaster in the local police station under sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 477(A) (falsification of accounts) of the IPC.”
Earlier in 2018, a former postmaster of Karilopatna post office in Kendrapara had embezzled around Rs 40 lakh by doctoring the signatures of many depositors.