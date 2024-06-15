New Odisha CM delves into state affairs after assuming charge

BHUBANESWAR: A day after assuming charge, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired a high-level meeting with all senior officers to take stock of the administration in the state.

Majhi along with Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida interacted with chief secretary PK Jena, development commissioner Anu Garg, principal secretary of Finance department Vishal Kumar Dev and other officials and sought to gain insights into the current state of governance. The meeting, held at the state guest house from where the CMO is functioning now, focused primarily on understanding the concerns, major challenges, strength, priorities and operational dynamics of the departments.

Sources close to the CMO said that Majhi emphasised the need for a detailed appraisal of the government’s functioning, highlighting areas that require immediate attention and reforms. He took an overview of state economy, infrastructure, social sector and sectoral landscape such as agriculture and allied sectors, industry and services.