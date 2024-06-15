New Odisha CM delves into state affairs after assuming charge

BHUBANESWAR: A day after assuming charge, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired a high-level meeting with all senior officers to take stock of the administration in the state.
Majhi along with Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida interacted with chief secretary PK Jena, development commissioner Anu Garg, principal secretary of Finance department Vishal Kumar Dev and other officials and sought to gain insights into the current state of governance. The meeting, held at the state guest house from where the CMO is functioning now, focused primarily on understanding the concerns, major challenges, strength, priorities and operational dynamics of the departments.
Sources close to the CMO said that Majhi emphasised the need for a detailed appraisal of the government’s functioning, highlighting areas that require immediate attention and reforms. He took an overview of state economy, infrastructure, social sector and sectoral landscape such as agriculture and allied sectors, industry and services.
The chief minister was apprised about the state’s GSDP, which now stands at Rs 8.32 lakh crore, with an average growth rate of 7.25 per cent since 2015-16. The growth is one per cent higher than the national average. The state’s economy is projected to grow at 8.5 pc as compared to 7.3 pc of the national economy.
Majhi also reviewed the PM-Kisan Samman scheme with principal secretary of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Arabinda Padhee and the department officials as the Centre is all set to release the 17th installment payment to eligible farmers on June 18.
Jena said it was the first formal meeting with the chief minister, who was presented with information on the overall situation of Odisha including its demography, developments in different sectors, economy and the state of finances.
“There was a broad discussion on various issues and challenges before the state. Three/four more such discussions will be held with heads of different departments in next three to four days,” Jena said.