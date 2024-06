NIMAPARA: Three persons were killed in separate road accidents in Puri’s Nimapara on Friday. Sources said around 20 betel farmers were travelling to Pipili in a pickup van to sell their produce. Near Jagannathpur village in Kakatpur, the van overturned killing Jogendra Swain (52) and Sarat Swain (50) on the spot.

Ten others suffered injuries in the accident and were rushed to Charichhaka and Nimapara community health centres. Some of them were later referred to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Similarly, one Purna Chandra Polei (45) of Chaulabasta village died in a road accident at Belakana village. Three others including two girls also suffered injuries in the incident. The injured trio was referred to Capital Hospital.