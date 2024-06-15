Odisha: Road crashes claim six lives in four districts

BERHAMPUR/ANGUL: At least seven persons were killed and as many suffered injuries in different road mishaps in Ganjam, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Angul districts in the last 24 hours.

In Ganjam, a 45-year-old man died and two persons were critically injured after a speeding truck rammed into a roadside tea stall in Dharakote area on Friday. The deceased, Mahendra Bisoyi of Bahadaguda village, was the owner of the tea stall.

Sources said after Bisoi opened his stall at Bahadaguda chowk in the morning, several people gathered at the shop to have tea. All of a sudden, a truck en route to Shergarh from Aska rammed into the shop. While Bisoyi was crushed to death instantly, two of his customers suffered grievous injuries.

The injured duo was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur. The truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled after the mishap.

In Kandhamal district, one Kailash Patnaik (60) died and three persons suffered injuries when a wooden plank-laden pickup van met with an accident at Karlenga ghat under Baliguda forest division during the wee hours on Friday. Sources said Kailash was reportedly smuggling around 200 wooden planks in his van from Gumupadar village. While alighting the ghat road, Kailash lost control and the van fell into a ditch around 20 feet below.

Kailash was crushed to death while three labourers travelling in the van were thrown off to a distance. Locals informed Belaghar police who rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to Baliguda sub-divisional hospital. Forest officials also seized the wooden planks.