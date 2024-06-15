Sambalpur: Woman, daughter stabbed by neighbour over land dispute

SAMBALPUR: A woman and her daughter suffered critical injuries after being stabbed multiple times by their neighbour over a land dispute in Ainthapali area here on Friday.

The injured, Indu Das (45) and her daughter Payal Das (23), are undergoing treatment in Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla and their condition is stated to be critical. The accused, Suraj Hati, is on the run after committing the crime.

The incident took place at around 9 am near Mahamaya temple in Danipali within Ainthapali police limits. Sources said Payal and Indu were leaving their home on a scooter for some work in Sambalpur town. Near Mahamaya temple, Suraj stopped them. Without any provocation, he started to stab the mother-daughter duo multiple times with a sharp weapon before fleeing the spot.

Taken aback at the sudden attack, passersby and locals informed the local police and rushed to the rescue of Indu and Payal. The profusely-bleeding duo was immediately taken to the district headquarters hospital. They were later shifted to VIMSAR as their condition deteriorated.

Sources said the mother-daughter duo was running a tailor shop after Indu’s husband stopped working due to ill health. After saving some money, they purchased a plot of land in their locality. However, they later got into a dispute with their neighbour Suraj over the piece of land. Indu and Payal also had frequent quarrels with the accused over the land dispute in the past.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Tophan Bag said the woman and her daughter have sustained multiple stab injuries near neck, chest and belly. “The exact motive behind the crime can be ascertained after we record the statement of the mother-daughter duo. The miscreant who attacked them has already been identified. Police have launched a manhunt to nab him and further investigation is underway,” the SDPO added.