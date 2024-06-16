BJP poll manifesto will be implemented in toto, says KV Singh Deo

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo on Saturday said the promises made in the BJP manifesto will be implemented in toto and the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has prepared a blueprint for the first 100 days.

Talking to reporters after distribution of portfolios among the council of ministers, Singh Deo who has been assigned Agriculture and Energy departments said his priority will be farmers empowerment and to ensure energy security for the people.

On the implementation of enhanced support price to farmers on paddy, Singh Deo said, “We have promised to provide enhanced support price of Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his election campaigns in the state had also given his commitment to the farmers. He had promised that funds will not be a constraint for making Odisha a number one state in the country. This is Modi’s guarantee,” Singh Deo said.

The minister said that the chief minister has already instructed the chief secretary to work out details including the financial implications for implementation of the increased support price to the farmers. The focus of the BJP government will be development. All assurance given by the prime minister will be fulfilled and there is no doubt about it, he said.