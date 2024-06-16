Mohan Charan Majhi to review Odisha’s law and order next week

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who has kept the Home department to himself, is likely to review the law and order situation in the state very soon.

Sources in Odisha Police Headquarters said Majhi has asked DGP Arun Sarangi to give a detailed presentation on law and order, crime situation and the functioning of the police force in the state. Discussions on the specific requirements of Odisha Police will also be taken up during the presentation of DGP, which is likely to be made next week. Majhi will also periodically review the law and order situation, they said.

On Saturday, the chief minister held a meeting with Sarangi and other senior officers of state police, intelligence, commissionerate police and others. “Director General of Police and senior police officers paid a courtesy visit. Discussions regarding providing better police services to the people and strengthening the law and order system were held,” posted Majhi on X.