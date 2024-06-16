Mohan Charan Majhi to review Odisha’s law and order next week

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who has kept the Home department to himself, is likely to review the law and order situation in the state very soon.
Sources in Odisha Police Headquarters said Majhi has asked DGP Arun Sarangi to give a detailed presentation on law and order, crime situation and the functioning of the police force in the state. Discussions on the specific requirements of Odisha Police will also be taken up during the presentation of DGP, which is likely to be made next week. Majhi will also periodically review the law and order situation, they said.
On Saturday, the chief minister held a meeting with Sarangi and other senior officers of state police, intelligence, commissionerate police and others. “Director General of Police and senior police officers paid a courtesy visit. Discussions regarding providing better police services to the people and strengthening the law and order system were held,” posted Majhi on X.
Sources said at least, 25 senior police officers including director of intelligence Saumendra Priyadarsi, ADG law and order Sanjay Kumar and others paid a visit to the CM on the day. The meeting lasted for over 20 minutes during which discussions on various matters like law and order situation, preparations for upcoming Rath Yatra festival in Puri and implementation of three new criminal laws took place.
During the meeting, Majhi expressed his concern about the heavy rush of devotees at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri after all four gates were opened on Thursday. The senior officers reportedly told him that they are deliberating on the measures to ensure smooth crowd management in the temple.
The temple is witnessing a heavy rush as the devotees are very enthusiastic after all the four gates were opened and also because of the four-day-long holidays starting Friday, said sources. Majhi also asked the senior officers to ensure people-friendly policing, good behaviour by cops and to extend the best services to the people visiting the police stations across the state.