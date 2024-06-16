Odisha's Kashipur back in news with diphtheria deaths, CM orders investigation

Three more children are undergoing treatment and their condition is improving. Antitoxin injections have been sent on Saturday. A team of health officials visited the village, conducted door-to-door screening and collected swab samples from children with symptoms, the official said.

Sources said the deaths due to diphtheria have been reported for the first time in recent years. Though only one case of diphtheria was detected last year in Balasore, the child recovered following treatment.

The Health department is also verifying the vaccination status of the deceased children. While the vaccination cards of two of them have been found so far, the department is unsure whether the rest were inoculated.

“Further investigation is on and we are closely monitoring the situation,” said Health secretary Shalini Pandit.

Diphtheria is a bacterial infection caused by Corynebacterium diphtheriae, which is transmitted through close contact with infected individuals through respiratory secretions like coughing, sneezing, or talking.

The bacteria releases a toxin that can harm the organs, potentially leading to severe complications or death.