Robbery cases in Odisha's Jeypore puts police on high alert

JEYPORE: Two robbery incidents on the main road of Jeypore by a gang of criminals from outside the district and state within a week have put the local administration on high alert and created a sense of panic among the residents.

On June 6, unidentified bikers looted Rs 7 lakh from one Rahul Samantaray by breaking into the dicky of his scooty in broad daylight while he was at a mobile care centre. Despite investigations, the police have yet to make any arrests in this case. However, an amount of Rs 4.20 lakh was recovered from the miscreants a day back.

In a similar incident on Wednesday, two bike-borne criminals snatched a gold chain from another resident Bibhutibhusan Sahu on the main road. Sahu was returning home when the criminals snatched his chain and disappeared before anyone could identify them.

Sources indicate that criminal gangs from Ergulla of Aska and Nellore of Andhra Pradesh have been active in the tribal areas recently, committing crimes in various locations. These gangs use bikes to quickly execute their crimes and escape to other areas before police can identify them through CCTV footage.

While police have obtained images of the criminals involved in these incidents, they have been unable to establish their identities. In response, police have advised residents to be vigilant when carrying cash or other valuable items and to report any suspicious outsiders in their area immediately.

Jeypore SDPO Ankit Kumar Verma stated that police teams are actively investigating the crimes. “Since outside gang members are involved in these crimes, it will take time to identify and apprehend them. However, we are exploring all sources to detect them,” Verma added.