Female elephant, calf rescued from village well

ANGUL : Forest officials on Sunday rescued a female elephant and her calf from a well in Lamputaila village near Antulia reserve forest after a six-hour long operation.

The female, aged around 35 and the seven-month-old calf were in good health and released in the wild after being rescued. Jarapada forest ranger Madhaba Naik said the female and the calf were part of a herd comprising nine elephants which was wondering near Lamputaila village on Saturday night.

After the two fell into the well, the villagers informed forest officials who rushed to the spot. Since the well was not too deep, a JCB was called in to clear the path from the well to the ground. After four hours, a road was made from the well to the ground and the elephants rescued and released into the forest.