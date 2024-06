BHUBANESWAR : Industries cutting trees for development work need to compensate it in equal scale and plant adequate saplings as per norms, said deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo.

Addressing the third edition of Sambad CEO Conclave as the chief guest recently, he said industrial units should give importance to compensatory afforestation through CSR activities. All stakeholders are required to stick to ESG (environmental, social, and governance) goals while moving forward to transform people’s lives, he added.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari said the new government in Odisha will work like ‘Bishu Maharana’ towards building a new Odisha. Sambad editor Tanaya Patnaik highlighted the importance of resolving environment-related issues.

Among others, ABP network CEO Avinash Pandey, Madison World chairman Sam Balsara and chairman of AFAA Srinivasan Swamy attended the event.