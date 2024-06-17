Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Odisha

BARIPADA: Tension gripped the Rashgovindpur area of Mayurbhanj on Sunday after a man allegedly killed his younger brother over a land dispute. The deceased, identified as Jayanta Mahana (45), was allegedly murdered by his elder brother Arun Mahana (55) in Lunachati village within Rasgovindpur police limits.

Police recovered a blood-stained sharp weapon from the scene, while the accused fled after committing the crime.

As per sources, Arun’s father Deba Mahana, had five sons who have been living separately for several years due to a family dispute.

After their separation, Deba distributed his property among his sons. On Sunday morning, Jayanta was erecting a bamboo fence to protect his legally obtained land when Arun arrived and protested, accusing Jayanta of encroaching on his territory.

Despite the land having been divided and marked by official measurements years ago, Arun disagreed and continued to harass Jayanta. A heated argument ensued, leading Arun to fetch a sharp sword from his house. In a fit of rage, he attacked Jayanta, inflicting severe injuries on his neck and body. Jayanta fell unconscious soon after, and died on the spot in a pool of blood.