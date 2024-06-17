NHRC summons Puri officials over two-year-old's death by snakebite at police station

BHUBANESWAR : The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has summoned Puri collector and SP over the death of a toddler in snakebite at Astaranga police station on May 27.

Acting on a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex rights panel asked the district officials to submit a report on action taken on the matter within next four weeks.

The two-year-old child was with his mother Asha Behera, who had visited the police station to lodge a complaint against her in-laws over a family dispute. While Behera was filing the complaint inside the police station, the child was playing on the police station premises where a venomous snake bit him. The incident happened due to lack of a safe environment and proper vigil at the police station, Tripathy alleged. The child could not be provided with timely medical care after he was bitten by the snake. No investigation was conducted in the case and no compensation paid to the mother of the child, he pointed out.