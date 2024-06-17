Odisha CM Majhi meets a whopping 1 lakh people in five days

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has met an astounding number of people from across the state after taking oath of office on June 12.

Around one lakh people from different parts of Odisha have met the chief minister at his temporary office at the state guesthouse, said a statement of the CMO.

Arjun Nayak, one among a group of retrenched computer teachers, had the opportunity to meet the chief minister. Nayak, who lost his left leg after a road mishap, had come to meet Majhi to explain his difficulties after losing the job.

After seeing Nayak’s amputated leg, the chief minister not only offered a glass of water but gave a patient hearing to him and consoled him to not get worried. Moved by the gesture of the chief minister, Nayak could not stop his tears. Responding to queries from mediapersons, Majhi said the previous government had distanced itself from the people in the last 24 years. The people were not getting justice from the government as they were not able to meet their chief minister.