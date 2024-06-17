Odisha CM Majhi meets a whopping 1 lakh people in five days

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has met an astounding number of people from across the state after taking oath of office on June 12.
Around one lakh people from different parts of Odisha have met the chief minister at his temporary office at the state guesthouse, said a statement of the CMO.
Arjun Nayak, one among a group of retrenched computer teachers, had the opportunity to meet the chief minister. Nayak, who lost his left leg after a road mishap, had come to meet Majhi to explain his difficulties after losing the job.
After seeing Nayak’s amputated leg, the chief minister not only offered a glass of water but gave a patient hearing to him and consoled him to not get worried. Moved by the gesture of the chief minister, Nayak could not stop his tears. Responding to queries from mediapersons, Majhi said the previous government had distanced itself from the people in the last 24 years. The people were not getting justice from the government as they were not able to meet their chief minister.
“I have come from a very modest family with humble background. I understand the problems of the common people. Unless one meets the people at the ground level, no government can solve their problems,” Majhi said.
He further said, “People in large number are coming to meet me from different parts of the state as they think me as one among them. They want to meet their chief minister without any barrier. This government is people’s government and I am the chief minister of the people.” The chief minister said people wanted a change in government to see a new and developed Odisha. They have the expectation that their problems of the last 50 years will be solved by this government in next five years.