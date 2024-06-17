Odisha CM Majhi reviews Rath Yatra preparedness, stresses smooth conduct of festival

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi convened a high-level meeting on Sunday to review preparedness for Rath Yatra. The chariot festival is scheduled to begin on July 7 this year.
Seeking cooperation from all departments concerned, Majhi laid emphasis on smooth conduct of Rath Yatra and Snana Purnima without causing hindrance to devotees.
Taking to X, the chief minister wrote, “Had a discussion with law minister, chief secretary, director general of police and other senior officers on the great festival that represents Lord Jagannatha’s longing to reunite with His dear devotees. The discussions mostly centred around performing the rituals in a disciplined manner and a hassle-free darshan of innumerable devotees of the Trinity.”
Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan told mediapersons that the chief minister was briefed on various aspects linked to the festival and progress so far achieved. Another meeting will be held with servitors and other stakeholders for smooth conduct of the rituals. He said the chief minister will take a final review before Rath Yatra.
He further said the state government is fully committed to protect all traditions and rituals of the festival. Cooperation from all is required for smooth and peaceful conduct of the festival.
Responding to a query on the inconvenience faced by the devotees after opening of all the gates of Srimandir, Harichandan said, “There has been heavy rush of devotees at Shri Jagannath temple in Puri due to four days (government) holidays but no problem has been witnessed. Things will be more streamlined in the coming days for which everybody should support the system.”
Chief secretary Pradeep Jena said the chief minister took stock of the preparedness of the car festival and he was apprised on all aspects. “The chief minister was briefed about the institutional arrangements including security measure to be taken. Since this year’s Rath Yatra is unique as three major rituals need to performed in a single day, the CM was informed that a similar occasion is being witnessed after 53 years,” he said adding, only two rituals Rath Yatra and Snana Purnima will be performed on July 7.
Jena further informed there will be two review meetings, one chaired by the Law minister and another by the chief minister before the festival.