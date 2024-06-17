Odisha CM Majhi reviews Rath Yatra preparedness, stresses smooth conduct of festival

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi convened a high-level meeting on Sunday to review preparedness for Rath Yatra. The chariot festival is scheduled to begin on July 7 this year.

Seeking cooperation from all departments concerned, Majhi laid emphasis on smooth conduct of Rath Yatra and Snana Purnima without causing hindrance to devotees.

Taking to X, the chief minister wrote, “Had a discussion with law minister, chief secretary, director general of police and other senior officers on the great festival that represents Lord Jagannatha’s longing to reunite with His dear devotees. The discussions mostly centred around performing the rituals in a disciplined manner and a hassle-free darshan of innumerable devotees of the Trinity.”

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan told mediapersons that the chief minister was briefed on various aspects linked to the festival and progress so far achieved. Another meeting will be held with servitors and other stakeholders for smooth conduct of the rituals. He said the chief minister will take a final review before Rath Yatra.

He further said the state government is fully committed to protect all traditions and rituals of the festival. Cooperation from all is required for smooth and peaceful conduct of the festival.