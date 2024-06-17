Special mid-day meal for Sundargarh high schools deferred

ROURKELA : The special mid-day meal (MDM) programme for Class IX and X students of government high schools in Sundargarh has been deferred again by the district education office.

The special MDM, not covering high schools, is being funded by the District Mineral Foundation (MDM) with the Sundargarh district administration having given the necessary fund approval last year. The initiative assumes significance in the wake of ongoing national MDM programme renamed as PM-POSHAN since its launch in 1995 has been providing cooked meals to students from class I to VIII.

Reliable sources informed the special MDM scheme would benefit around 45,000 high school students, mostly tribal and from poor families, of 384 government high schools including Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas and government aided high schools. Sundargarh will be the second district in Odisha after Jharsuguda to launch noon meals for high school students with its own funds.