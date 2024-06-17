Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeks long-term master plan for Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR : Union Minister and Sambalpur MP, Dharmendra Pradhan, has assured development of the district’s infrastructure, including roads, drinking water, health, and sanitation systems.
Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Pradhan stated, “The district administration has been advised to prepare a long-term master plan. BJP is committed to making Sambalpur a prosperous city.”
Following a meeting with officials of district administration, Pradhan discussed the BJP’s plans to address local issues and meet residents’ expectations. He emphasised that the BJP government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is focused on fulfilling promises swiftly.
“The BJP government has been formed in Odisha under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and because of the blessings of the public. A policy decision has been taken to fulfil the promises made by the BJP within a short time,” he stated. With the monsoon approaching, Pradhan said, priorities must include improving roads, drinking water, healthcare, sanitation, and hygiene in Sambalpur.
Pradhan further asserted, “Plans are afoot to implement the PM Awas Yojana as promised during elections to facilitate housing and land benefits for residents. Besides, discussions are on with municipal officials to establish a multi-purpose cultural centre to promote sports, arts, and culture.”
Additionally, Pradhan mentioned the operational status of the old NH road from Sindurpank to Naksapali. “The old NH from Sindurpank to Naksapali is now operational as usual. The related work will be completed soon. The work on six-laning of the road ahead of Sarla overbridge has also begun,” informed Pradhan.
An 18-km stretch of NH from Padiabahal to Goshala will be developed as the main entrance to Sambalpur, with a focus on health facilities and a terminal complex on the route.
“This highway aims to boost the economic growth of new Sambalpur. Overall development will emphasise a knowledge-based economy, skill development, entrepreneurship, and employment,” the Union Minister said adding that he has instructed the district administration to prepare a comprehensive master plan to support these initiatives.