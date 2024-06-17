Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeks long-term master plan for Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR : Union Minister and Sambalpur MP, Dharmendra Pradhan, has assured development of the district’s infrastructure, including roads, drinking water, health, and sanitation systems.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Pradhan stated, “The district administration has been advised to prepare a long-term master plan. BJP is committed to making Sambalpur a prosperous city.”

Following a meeting with officials of district administration, Pradhan discussed the BJP’s plans to address local issues and meet residents’ expectations. He emphasised that the BJP government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is focused on fulfilling promises swiftly.

“The BJP government has been formed in Odisha under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and because of the blessings of the public. A policy decision has been taken to fulfil the promises made by the BJP within a short time,” he stated. With the monsoon approaching, Pradhan said, priorities must include improving roads, drinking water, healthcare, sanitation, and hygiene in Sambalpur.

Pradhan further asserted, “Plans are afoot to implement the PM Awas Yojana as promised during elections to facilitate housing and land benefits for residents. Besides, discussions are on with municipal officials to establish a multi-purpose cultural centre to promote sports, arts, and culture.”