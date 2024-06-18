Additional police forces deployed to manage overcrowding at Shree Jagannath temple

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: With the management of the huge crowds in the Shree Jagannath temple at Puri following the opening of all four doors of the shrine became a major cause of concern. The government on Monday rushed in additional police forces to streamline the entry, darshan and exit system in the shrine.

Official sources said 18 platoons of police force, three additional SP rank officers, eight deputy SPs and 12 inspectors have been deployed at the temple in three shifts. More force will be deployed during the weekends when the footfall is expected to increase, they said.

A special Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee meeting will be held soon to find solutions for the overcrowding inside the shrine. This was discussed at the review meeting of Snana Purnima and Ratha Yatra chaired by Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan at Puri.

Sources said the minister called for taking appropriate measures inside the Garbha Gruha (sanctum sanctorum) within the next two to three months to ensure hassle-free darshan for devotees. “A special managing committee meeting will be organised soon. It will be chaired by the Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb to finalise the initiatives to be taken for improving the experience of the devotees inside the shrine,” said Puri collector Siddharth Shankar Swain.