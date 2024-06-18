CM Majhi urges timely completion of water projects amid delayed monsoon

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday directed officials of the Water Resources department to timely completion of the ongoing projects.

Meanwhile owing to the delayed monsoon, the chief minister asked the officials to manage water efficiently. He also advised the department to be prepared for tackling possible flood situations during the ensuing monsoon, a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

Development commissioner Anu Garg, who is also the additional chief secretary of the Water Resources department, met the chief minister on the day during which the latter informed that improvement in the status of farmers was the top priority of his government and the department has a key role to play in making water available to them.

The CM also asked the officials to work with utmost sincerity, transparency and dedication to ensure greater benefit for the farmers