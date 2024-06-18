Four youths die in car-tractor collision near Lachhipur, Odisha

NUAPADA: In a tragic incident, four youth died after their car rammed into a tractor near Lachhipur within Khariar police limits late on Sunday night.

The victims were identified as Debraj Patel (19), Devendra Singh Lal (22), Rusi Sahu, (23) and Shubham Mahauti (22) of Khariar.

Sources said the youth were en route to Bhawanipatna from Khariar around midnight when their car crashed into a tractor killing them on the spot. Two persons onboard the tractor sustained injuries in the crash. While passersby informed police, the tractor driver and the person accompanying him fled the spot.

Later police reached the spot and seized the bodies for postmortem. Khariar IIC, Pradip Dharua said, “The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their families after postmortem and the tractor has been seized.”