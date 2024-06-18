International 'Art of Giving' Day celebrated in 35 cities in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The 11th edition of International ‘Art of Giving’ Day was celebrated in 25,000 locations across the globe, including in India on Monday.

In Odisha, the day was celebrated in 35 cities, including the headquarters of 30 districts, as well as in every block and 6,500 panchayats. The theme of the celebration this year was ‘Lets AOG’.

Initiated by the founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta on May 17, 2013, to promote peace, friendship, respect and happiness in the world and extend a helping hand whenever and wherever needed, it has now turned into a worldwide movement with over 20 million followers and 10 million members, spreading the message globally. It has coordinators in most of the countries of the world.

While May 17 is usually celebrated as International Art of Giving Day, it was postponed to June 17 this year given the elections. It is an altruistic practice filled with selflessness, gratitude, appreciation, kindness, compassion, and humility. A person gains the greatest joy in life through sharing with others. It is based on the philosophy of giving to others in various ways without expecting anything in return, said Samanta.