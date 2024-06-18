Mayurbhanj MP promises action against downgrading of Bangiriposi-Puri superfast train

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj MP Naba Charan Majhi on Monday assured intervention over East Coast Railway’s move to downgrade the Bangiriposi-Puri superfast to an express train, effective from July 1.

Majhi told TNIE he was unaware of East Coast Railway’s notice for downgrading the superfast train to an express train and assured to look into the matter as soon as possible. The MP said he would urge Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to issue directions for cancelling the notice issued by East Coast Railway.

Despite being superfast, the Bangiriposi-Puri train reaches Bangiriposi around one-and-a-half hours late regularly causing inconvenience to travellers who have no option but to spend the night at the railway station. The train’s usual time of arrival at Bangiriposi is 11.05 pm.

President of Mayurbhanj Railway Travellers’ Forum, Abhijit Ram, said the forum had intimated the issue to the railway minister and the MP through ‘X’. He warned if the notice issued by East Coast Railway is not cancelled, members of a few political parties, social outfits and the general public will stage protests across the district.