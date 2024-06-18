Odisha CM Majhi to present first budget in June assembly session

BHUBANESWAR: With the BJP government going into functional mode, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to present his first budget in the Assembly session which is likely to be convened in the last week of June.

The saffron party sources said the first budget of the Majhi government will be a departure from the existing system of freebies and schemes practised by the BJD and focus on strengthening the economy and at the same time reflect the aspirations of the people.

The size of the 2024-25 budget which was Rs 2,55,000 crore may not change much as it was 11 per cent more than the 2023-24 budget of Rs 2,30,000 crore. The state government had taken a vote on account of Rs 1,18,000 crore from April to July 2024.

However, all eyes will be on the new government’s approach to some of the flagship schemes of the BJD and budget provisions made for 2024-25. In focus will be the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme for farmers which was extended by the previous government for three years from 2024-25 to 2026-27 at an estimated budget of Rs 6,029.7 crore.

There are several other schemes like Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha (AONO), Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), LAccMI, Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana and Ama Bank which were mentioned in the interim budget presented on February 23, 2024 and allocations were also made.