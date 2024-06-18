Odisha CM Majhi to present first budget in June assembly session

BHUBANESWAR: With the BJP government going into functional mode, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to present his first budget in the Assembly session which is likely to be convened in the last week of June.
The saffron party sources said the first budget of the Majhi government will be a departure from the existing system of freebies and schemes practised by the BJD and focus on strengthening the economy and at the same time reflect the aspirations of the people.
The size of the 2024-25 budget which was Rs 2,55,000 crore may not change much as it was 11 per cent more than the 2023-24 budget of Rs 2,30,000 crore. The state government had taken a vote on account of Rs 1,18,000 crore from April to July 2024.
However, all eyes will be on the new government’s approach to some of the flagship schemes of the BJD and budget provisions made for 2024-25. In focus will be the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme for farmers which was extended by the previous government for three years from 2024-25 to 2026-27 at an estimated budget of Rs 6,029.7 crore.
There are several other schemes like Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha (AONO), Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), LAccMI, Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana and Ama Bank which were mentioned in the interim budget presented on February 23, 2024 and allocations were also made.
In the budget, Rs 4,000 crore was allocated under the AONO while Rs 5,450 crore was made available for BSKY. Besides, Rs 1,400 crore was provided under the ABADHA scheme to take up 150 projects for the development of infrastructure in the temple town of Puri and rejuvenating its cultural and architectural heritage.
There are several other schemes under which huge provisions were made by the BJD government.
Majhi, who has kept the Finance portfolio with him, on Tuesday reviewed the financial situation of the state and discussed budget preparation at a meeting with department officials. Besides, development commissioner-cum-additional chief secretary Anu Garg also met the chief minister along with senior officers of the Planning and Convergence department to apprise him about the department's activities and its role.
The chief minister advised the officials to start the process of consultation with Finance department and other stakeholders for the preparation of a people-centric annual budget. He also advised the officers to ensure effective and efficient implementation of the schemes of the department and strengthen the planning process at the district level. The process of consultation with all stakeholders, former Finance ministers, political parties and officials will start soon, sources said.
Oath-taking of new MLAs today
A three-day session of the Odisha Assembly will begin on Tuesday for the oath-taking of the newly-elected members. The session will continue till June 20, the day on which the new Speaker will be elected. Pro-tem Speaker Ranendra Pratap Swain will administer oaths to the members on June 18 and 19. The Speaker’s election will be held on the following day and conducted by the Pro-tem Speaker.