CM, government will always be accessible, assures Mohan Charan Majhi

BARGARH: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said the Samrudh Krushak Niti will be implemented within 100 days as per the promise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and farmers will get the new support price soon.

Addressing a public function marking the release of the 17th installment of PM KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana in Bargarh, during his first visit to the district, the CM said the state government is seized of the problems of the farmers and will address it at the earliest.

The CM, accompanied by deputy CM KV Singh Deo participated in a roadshow from Gandhi chowk to George High School field.

Taking a dig at the previous BJD government, Majhi said, in the last 24 years, people could not get access to the CM. “I assure you that, like today, your CM and the government will be accessible to you whenever you are in need,” he said.

Majhi said the former CM during a public meeting in Sohela back in 2015 announced a bonus of Rs 100 for farmers but failed to keep his word. “Not only that, the government also took farmers’ paddy in the name of katni chhatni,” he said.