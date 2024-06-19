CM, government will always be accessible, assures Mohan Charan Majhi

BARGARH: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said the Samrudh Krushak Niti will be implemented within 100 days as per the promise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and farmers will get the new support price soon.
Addressing a public function marking the release of the 17th installment of PM KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana in Bargarh, during his first visit to the district, the CM said the state government is seized of the problems of the farmers and will address it at the earliest.
The CM, accompanied by deputy CM KV Singh Deo participated in a roadshow from Gandhi chowk to George High School field.
Taking a dig at the previous BJD government, Majhi said, in the last 24 years, people could not get access to the CM. “I assure you that, like today, your CM and the government will be accessible to you whenever you are in need,” he said.
Majhi said the former CM during a public meeting in Sohela back in 2015 announced a bonus of Rs 100 for farmers but failed to keep his word. “Not only that, the government also took farmers’ paddy in the name of katni chhatni,” he said.
The CM said farmers had long been demanding upgraded infrastructure at market yards to streamline paddy procurement and minimise losses. The previous government failed to fulfil the demand and as a result, the paddy was not lifted on time leading to massive damage but the BJP government swiftly took the decision to implement the enhanced support within hours of its formation, he added.
On the occasion, Rs 632.48 crore was disbursed to as many as 31.62 lakh farmers under the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana. In Bargarh district, 1,77,711 farmers have been registered under the scheme. However, around 40,500 farmers who are eligible but yet to be included under the scheme will receive the benefit from 18th installment onwards, Majhi assured.
Bargarh MLA Ashwini Sarangi, Attabira legislator Nihar Mahanand, Bhatli MLA Irasis Acharya and Barpali MLA Sanat Gartia were also present. Following the programme, the CM held interactions with officials. He also received grievance petitions from the public.