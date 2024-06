BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy died after being swept away by the gushing waters in an open drain during heavy rains in the capital city on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Unit III area, when the boy, identified as Abubakar Saha, went near the drain to retrieve a balloon from the swelling storm water channel. While trying to lay his hands on the balloon, he slipped into the drain and was washed away.

The locals immediately informed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, who alerted the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire services personnel to launch a rescue operation. However, the boy was spotted and rescued by the local people near Oscar City locality under Laxmi Sagar, around 3 km from the mishap spot.

The child was rushed to the Capital Hospital but he had succumbed by then. A case of unnatural death (UD) was registered at Kharvel Nagar police station. Police said the body of the deceased was handed over to the family after postmortem. The child’s father Jamati Saha works as a daily wager, they said.

On learning about the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief and extended condolences to the family of the child. He announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to the next of the kin of the deceased from the State Disaster Respose Fund.

The capital city received around 17 mm rain in the afternoon leading to flooding of drains and arterial roads at multiple locations including the service road near Iskcon temple in Nayapalli.