Odisha: CM, Dy CMs, other members take oath in Assembly

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, deputy chief ministers KV Singhdeo and Pravati Parida and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik were among the newly-elected MLAs who took oath as the members of the 17th Assembly on Tuesday.
The members were administered oath by Pro-tem Speaker Ranendra Pratap Swain. Majhi, his two deputies and other MLAs paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue on the premises before entering the House. The chief minister also paid obeisance to the Indian Constitution before entering the hall.
As many as 102 MLAs took oath on the day with the rest 45 scheduled for Wednesday. The chief minister was the first to take oath followed by Singhdeo and Parida, the two deputy chief ministers. Other ministers and MLAs took oath subsequently. BJD president and Hinjili MLA Naveen Patnaik accompanied by several BJD MLAs also took oath. This is for the first time in his career that the former chief minister took his seat among the Opposition members.
Among others who took oath included former leader of the Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra. The senior BJP leader told mediapersons that he will continue to raise the demand for CBI inquiry into the murder of former minister Naba Kishore Das and Laxmanananda Saraswati.
The Assembly witnessed interesting scenes during the oath taking ceremony. Actor-turned-politican Sidhant Mohapatra came to the Assembly on a bicycle. He advised everyone to ride a bicycle to their workplace if it is within 5 km radius of their residence. This will be the first term of Mohapatra as an MLA. He joined BJP before election and was fielded from Digapahandi seat by the party.
First-time BJP MLA from Bramhagiri, Upasana Mohapatra, the daughter of late Congress leader Bidyadhar Mohapatra, carried her father’s Assembly ID card of 1995, when he was an MLA.
The oath taking ceremony will continue on Wednesday. It will also be the last date for filing of nomination papers for Speaker, election for which will be held on June 20. No nomination papers have been filed for the post so far.