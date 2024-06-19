Odisha: CM, Dy CMs, other members take oath in Assembly

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, deputy chief ministers KV Singhdeo and Pravati Parida and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik were among the newly-elected MLAs who took oath as the members of the 17th Assembly on Tuesday.

The members were administered oath by Pro-tem Speaker Ranendra Pratap Swain. Majhi, his two deputies and other MLAs paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue on the premises before entering the House. The chief minister also paid obeisance to the Indian Constitution before entering the hall.

As many as 102 MLAs took oath on the day with the rest 45 scheduled for Wednesday. The chief minister was the first to take oath followed by Singhdeo and Parida, the two deputy chief ministers. Other ministers and MLAs took oath subsequently. BJD president and Hinjili MLA Naveen Patnaik accompanied by several BJD MLAs also took oath. This is for the first time in his career that the former chief minister took his seat among the Opposition members.