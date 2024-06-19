Odisha: Cyber police arrests five for fraud, asks people to avoid online offers

BHUBANESWAR: The cyber unit of Commissionerate Police (CP) on Tuesday arrested five persons for allegedly duping people of lakhs of rupees by posing as FedEx representatives.

The accused were identified as Shaik Tajuddin and Muchumari Chitti Babu from AP, Laleng Zauva Kaipeng and Jiten Kaipeng from Tripura and Elvish Tara from Assam. Police have frozen their bank account containing Rs 12 lakh besides seizing 56 ATMs, 20 mobile phones and 30 SIM cards. Police sources said the accused allegedly contacted the victims pretending to be FedEx representatives and informed them of a supposed digital arrest during Skype call. They further demanded money for release of the victims and provided specific bank account details for transfer of the sum.

The accused reportedly used local vendors without their knowledge, to collect bank accounts and KYC credentials from the public.

Meanwhile, CP issued advisory asking citizens not to accept online earning offers via WhatsApp or Telegram.