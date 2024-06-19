Special vax drive in Rayagada after diphtheria outbreak

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to launch a special drive for diphtheria vaccination in Rayagada district from Wednesday following an outbreak in Kashipur area that has claimed the lives of five children.

While in and out migration from Mahushpadar village where the children fell to the bacterial infection has been restricted, containment measures will continue to minimise spread of disease to neighbouring villages. The disease has spread to Koraput and Kalahandi districts bordering Kashipur.

The Health and Family Welfare department has asked the district administration to make elaborate arrangements to administer pentavalent vaccine shot to kids of less than one year, single dose diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough) and tetanus (DPT) to children aged one to seven, and tetanus and diphtheria (Td) vaccine to children above seven years.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit said the vaccine will be initially administered to non-immunised and under-immunised children identified during house-to-house survey in the affected Manushpadar village and later expanded to other hard-to-reach villages apart from the left out or drop out children.