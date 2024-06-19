Three loot Rs 1.5 crore from Delhi scribe’s house, nabbed in Balasore

BALASORE: Delhi police on Tuesday arrested three persons from Balasore for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore from the house of a journalist in the national capital last month.

The accused are Madan Mohan Das and Prafulla Das of Raghunathpur village in Soro and Arun Das of Machhda in Khaira. Police have seized Rs 4 lakh stolen cash besides gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 75 lakh from the accused’s possession. The victim, Sidharth Gautam Mohanty, works as a journalist in a national media house in Delhi.

Soro IIC Prabhanshu Sekhar Mishra said Madan was employed as the caretaker in Sidharth’s house at New Friends Colony in Delhi for the last several months. The two other accused are Madan’s friends who worked in private companies in the national capital.

After Sidharth left for office on May 28, Madan with the help of his two friends reportedly stole gold and diamond jewellery besides cash worth Rs 1.5 crore from the scribe’s house. When Sidharth returned home, he could not find Madan and came to know about the theft.

The next day, he lodged a complaint with the local police and suspected the role of his caretaker in the theft. He also handed over a copy of Madan’s Aadhaar card to the police for investigation. On May 30, a team of cops from Delhi reached Soro and asked the local police to assist in investigation. After a thorough probe, police nabbed main accused Madan and his two associates. During interrogation, the three accused confessed to have committed the theft. The trio also revealed that they sold some of the stolen gold and diamond ornaments to two jewellery shops at Nilagiri and Bhadrak’s Basudevpur, said the IIC.

Basing on the information, police raided the two jewellery shops. However, the owners managed to escape before the cops reached their shops. The trio was taken to Delhi for further investigation, the officer added.