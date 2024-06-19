TPSODL sets up new 33 KV line in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has set up a new 33 KV line from Aska new grid substation to Nuagaon primary substation (PSS) in Ganjam district.

Previously, Nuagaon PSS received its 33 KV supply from the Aska old grid substation. “With the introduction of a new line, a more stable and dependable power supply can be ensured,” said TPSODL sources.

The new line, spanning around 5.5 km, will enhance the load-carrying capacity, reliability and resilience of the power network, benefiting around 16,000 consumers across 13 panchayats in Aska, Sheragada and Purusottampur blocks.

The panchayats that will benefit from this new infrastructure include Nuagam, Badakholi, Pandipathar, Sidhanai, Kharia, Baragam, Jayapur, Haridapadar, Babanapur, Bhetnai, Allipur (Aska block), Brahmanachai (Sheragada block), and Tankachai (Purusottampur block).

The project will also address issues of low voltage and frequent power interruptions, providing seamless power supply in case of any breakdown in the line from Aska old grid substation.

“Our top priority is to provide our consumers with reliable and high-quality power supply. The newly implemented 33 KV line represents a major step forward in achieving this goal. We are committed to continue our investments in infrastructure upgrades to serve our communities better,” said Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL.