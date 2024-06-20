55-year-old kills cousin over petty issue in Odisha's Angul

ANGUL: A 55-year-old man killed his cousin after a dispute over a petty issue at Jarasingha village within Angul Sadar police limits.

The accused, Biranchi Naik (56) attacked his cousin, Gada Naik (55) with a sharp weapon after a brawl on Tuesday night. Sources said Biranchi, who works in a tent house and Gada who works in a rice mill, consumed liquor and quarrelled over a minor issue. While Gada slept outside his house due to heat, his wife saw him lying in a pool of blood on Wednesday morning and raised an alarm. Locals soon rushed to the spot and informed police.

“We rushed to the spot after being informed and found Gada dead. While his body has been sent for postmortem, initial investigation suggests Gada and Biranchi had heated exchange of words,” said Angul Sadar IIC Anup Tirkey.

He said Biranchi, who is suspected to have killed Gada is absconding. While the weapon used in the crime has been seized, efforts are on to nab Biranchi, said the IIC.