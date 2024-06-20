Odisha to fork out Rs 6,300 crore per annum for paddy bonus

BHUBANESWAR: With the Center enhancing the minimum support price of paddy by Rs 117 per quintal to Rs 2,300 for the kharif marketing season 2024-25, the state government will have to make an additional budgetary provision of over Rs 6,300 crore to keep its promise made to the farmers for a support price of Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy.

This excess budgetary provision per annum is calculated on the basis of the paddy procurement target fixed by the state government for 2023-24 kharif marketing season (KMS). The government had set a target to procure 79 lakh tonne paddy for the current KMS ending June 30.

The BJP in its election manifesto had promised to provide Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy as against the current minimum support price of Rs 2,183 per quintal. A bonus of Rs 917 per quintal over the current MSP is about 42 per cent and after increase in the MSP by Rs 117 per quintal, the state government will have to fork out a bonus of Rs 800 per quintal which is 36.6 pc of the existing MSP.

“Any further increase in the paddy procurement target for the 2024-25 KMS, the financial burden to the state government will be more. The more the target, the government will have to pay an additional Rs 800 per quintal,” sources in the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department said.